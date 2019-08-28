(File photo)

White Rock assault victim ‘expected to make full recovery’

Public help still needed to track target's movements

The White Rock man who was assaulted last week – on the same morning that South Surrey resident Paul Prestbakmo was fatally stabbed – is expected to make a full recovery, police said this week.

But investigators still don’t know where or why the man was targeted.

“We did have a chance to talk to him, however, that didn’t yield any new information,” Sgt. Rob Dixon said.

“We’re still reaching out to the public for anything they remember about that night.”

The man, in his sixties, was found at home with “extensive injuries” on Aug. 16.

Surveillance video has enabled investigators to determine that the man left his residence at around 2:30 a.m., was seen in the 1600-block of 152 Street shortly before 3 a.m. and returned home at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The video also shows that when the victim left home, he was wearing a distinctive yellow-and-black jacket as well as a camouflage ball cap, but when he returned, the cap was missing and he had noticeable injuries.

READ MORE: 45-year-old ID’ed as victim of South Surrey stabbing

Early the same morning, just before 3:30 a.m., Prestbakmo, 45, was found bleeding from stab wounds in a parking lot at 18 Avenue and 152 Street.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating Prestbakmo’s death, and White Rock RCMP are working with IHIT to determine if there are any links between the two cases.

Dixon said the older victim’s early morning outing was not an unusual one for the man.

It “was just part of his normal routine,” he said.

He reiterated an appeal for anyone with information that could help police to come forward.

“At this time, we’re just trying to track his movements,” Dixon said.

“If anybody saw him, that would be helpful.”

Information may be reported to the White Rock detachment at 778-593-3600.

