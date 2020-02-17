White Rock approves scaled-up Festival of Lights for 2020

Event to run for nearly 60 days, and expand from the white rock to Oxford Street

The Festival of Lights; Jingle Bell White Rock; and the Lighted Boat parade all took place on the White Rock waterfront last year. (Aaron Hinks photo)

After hearing the success of the last year’s scaled-down White Rock Festival of Lights event, councillors approved an expanded version of the event for this year.

During council’s regular meeting Monday evening, council approved the 2020 event subject to the White Rock Festival of Lights Society securing funding.

The operation budget for the 2020 festival is to increase to $100,000 and the project is to expand from the white rock to Oxford Street.

Last year, the event was held in Memorial Park and the operation budget was $40,000.

City director of recreation Eric Stepura told council that if sponsorship allows, the event may be extended from East Beach to Bayview Park, located at the end of West Beach.

He said West Beach businesses indicated a “strong support” for the event, noting that they experienced a bump in sales.

Councillors approved the White Rock Festival of Lights Society’s request to extend the festival from 29 days to 58 days, from Nov. 13 to Jan. 9.

A representative from the Festival of Lights told council the date change was an effort to make the event more inclusive for people that celebrate Diwali festival, which happens on Nov. 14.

Council agreed to become a ‘Category C’ sponsor, meaning that it won’t provide a financial contribution but will assist with logistics and co-ordinate use of civic facilities and resources. Other events the city supports with ‘Category C’ include Christmas on the Peninsula and Picnic on the Pier.

