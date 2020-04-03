White Rock announces more COVID-19-related changes to parking

The City of White Rock has announced temporary changes to its parking. (File photo)

The City of White Rock has announced changes to waterfront, hospital and residents’ parking, as part of its response to changing demands during the pandemic.

According to a news release, the city will honour residents’ 2019 parking decals until Centennial Arena and city hall reopen; waterfront lots and the city’s parkade remain closed, and a 15-minute limit for vehicles parked on the north side of Marine Drive – to allow visitors to pickup take-out orders – will continue to be monitored; and, City of White Rock parking spaces at Peace Arch Hospital are now free.

“Public safety and the ability of our health care workers to do their jobs are top priorities,” Mayor Darryl Walker said in the release.

“As a result, we have made parking changes to ensure that we are keeping a physical distance from each other and that those who are using the City’s parking near Peace Arch Hospital for hospital-related activities have free, reserved spaces to help them do their important work, serving the community and safeguarding our health.”

Those spaces, the release notes, have no time limit and “will be monitored.”

Enforcement of parking rules will continue, including around parking spots that are designated for people with disabilities; parking near fire hydrants, crosswalks and intersections; ‘no parking’ zones; driveways and laneways; and, around bus-stop, reserved parking and loading zones, the release adds.

Residents with parking complaints may email parking@whiterockcity.ca or call 604-541-2148.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

