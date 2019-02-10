(Submitted/Paul Bucci)

White out conditions at YYJ: Multiple flights cancelled

Up to 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall across South Vancouver Island

  • Feb. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
At least eight departing and nine arriving flights are cancelled from Victoria International Airport as weather conditions worsen across South Vancouver Island.

Instrument landing systems require 200 feet of vertical visibility and a half mile of horizontal visibility.
A Drive BC cam shows poor visibility on Highway 17 at McTavish Road looking south.

Drive BC webcams on Highway 17 at McTavish Road show heavy snow and poor visibility.

Check victoriaairport.com for flight updates.

Numerous flights are cancelled or have been diverted from the Victoria International Airport. (Submitted)

The Victoria International Airport could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

More to come.

