White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

Have you been dreaming of a white Christmas?

If so, that dream just might come true.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement predicting a ridge of high pressure will bring a chill across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland this weekend.

“Around the south coast, daytime highs will struggle to rise above the freezing mark.”

Snow is predicted to fall across the island on Sunday – Christmas Eve – and spread to the mainland in the evening.

white christmas tweet

There are no predictions for the amount of possible accumulation at this point, but Vancouver Island is expected to get more snowfall than Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

“If you have travel plans on Christmas Eve, please monitor forecasts and statements for updates.”

