White Christmas arrives on mid-Island; more flurries may follow

Cold temperatures, periods of precipitation to continue into New Year, Environment Canada says

It may not have been greeted with universal cheering, but Parksville Qualicum Beach was graced with a white Christmas in 2017.

And Boxing Day could wrap up with additional flurries.

Heavy snow fell Sunday, Dec. 24 and into Christmas morning over much of Vancouver Island, following a weather warning issued by Environment Canada.

In a weather warning issued Sunday, Environment Canada warned a Pacific frontal system would move onto Vancouver Island, where cold arctic air was already in place.

West and and north Vancouver Island were hit by snow in earnest, while local communities, which still had snow on the ground from a storm the preceding week, had somewhat lower snowfall amounts.

Environment Canada on Tuesday, Dec. 26, was calling for a chance of flurries later in the evening and into Wednesday morning, with the possibility of mixed rain and snow to follow over the next several days as temperatures continue to hover at or near zero.

The weather pattern is forecast to continue into New Year’s Day, with daytime highs in the low single digits and overnight lows at or slightly below zero.

— NEWS Staff