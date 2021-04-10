Where urban and natural meet

What happens when urban and natural landscapes meet?

That’s the question behind the next talk that is being co-hosted by the Museum at Campbell River and Greenways Land Trust. The final part of the spring Environmental Speakers Series will be Dr. Val Schaefer from the University of Victoria speaking about urban biodiversity.

“I think Campbell River residents will really relate to this talk. The presence of nature within our city is something we all experience on a daily basis. And I think it’s a reason why many people chose to live here,” said Erika Anderson, promotions coordinator for the Museum.

Cities can be seen as biological deserts, especially when compared to lush natural areas. However, they are often located on hotbeds of biodiversity and intersect with many forms of non-human life. These include estuaries, like the Campbell River estuary, floodplains, or other unique areas that are beneficial to humans, animals, plants and fungi.

Schaefer is one of the leading proponents of urban ecology — the study of these ecosystems — and has written extensively on the topic.

Urban ecosystems “are rich in biodiversity with its own unique qualities because of introduced non-native species and new novel ecosystems not seen anywhere else in nature. Urban biodiversity is complex, dynamic and fascinating because the city is a place for both nature and people,” reads a release from the museum.

This talk is timed to coincide with Earth Day on April 20 at 6:30 p.m., and will be hosted by Greenways Land Trust’s Urban Watershed Coordinator Cory Cliffe.

To get the Zoom link for this free talk go to www.crmuseum.ca.

