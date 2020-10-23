Where to vote in Trail on Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 24 is your last chance to cast a ballot in this BC Election

The entrance to vote at the Trail Legion is through the side door. Photo: Sheri Regnier

If you haven’t already voted in the provincial election, then you have one last chance to cast your ballot on Saturday.

Residents in the Trail area can vote at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 – located at 2141 Columbia Avenue East Trail – or downtown at the Trail Memorial Centre on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Those with physical ailments may find easier access to the voting stations at the Legion. Parking is on Columbia Avenue and there’s a ramp right off the street leading up to the side door entrance into the polls.

Electors are reminded to bring valid ID showing their name and home address, and their Where to Vote card that they got in the mail.

Voters are encouraged to wear a mask to the polling station to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

Physical distancing measures and capacity limits will be implemented at all in-person voting places and protective barriers will be set up along with hand sanitizing stations.

For anyone who chose to vote by mail it is critical to know that your ballot must be received by Elections BC by 8 p.m. Saturday night. Meaning, your completed voting package must be handed into an Elections BC voting place, which in the immediate area is the Trail Legion or the Trail Memorial Centre, before the 8 p.m. deadline on Saturday.

