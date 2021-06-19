Where to vote in the Quesnel pool referendum

Voters will head to the polls across the region today

Quesnel and area residents are heading to the polls today, deciding if they want to invest $20 million into renovating the pool of the Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre.

Voters can cast a ballot at the Barlow Creek School, Bouchie Lake School, École Red Bluff Lhtako Elementary, Quesnel Seniors’ Centre and even inside the Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre itself. Voting will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The question would approve borrowing the money and increase the tax limit. The estimated residential tax increase due to the project would be $45/$100,000. The project includes people living in Quesnel, and parts of Cariboo Regional District (CRD) areas A, B, C and I, which make up the North Cariboo Recreation and Park Service.

The project would see the construction of a new leisure pool complete with lazy river whirlpool and saunas, renovated family change rooms, and replacement of the tile around the existing 25-metre pool. Construction would close the pool for 12-14 months.

At a Facebook live event which was watched by nearly 50 people, politicians and city and district staff answered questions from the public. The full video is available on facebook.

With early voting, and mail-in ballots, the results of the referendum will not be known until June 23.

