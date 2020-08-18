‘When it gets pulled there’s nothing left’: North Tlell losing Xplornet

Xplornet service to islanders being discontinued by year-end due to satellite reaching end of life

Tlellians are atwitter after Xplornet announced last week that service to the islands is being discontinued in December.

The rural internet telecom sent out a notice to subscribers on Aug. 13, saying the satellite they rely on to provide service to Haida Gwaii has reached the end of its life and will no longer be available.

“We are sorry to say that these circumstances are beyond our control,” the notice said, adding that service will be discontinued by Dec. 31. “As this is the only Internet product offered by Xplornet where you live, this unfortunately means that we will no longer have an Xplornet option to provide you with Internet service.”

Sophie Peerless told the Observer discontinuation of the service will leave no options for her family and others who live in the dead zone north of Tlell — out of cell range and missed by fibre-optic connectors.

“That was a real way to stay connected,” she said of the service, which she started using in 2006. “When it gets pulled there’s nothing left.”

The notice Xplornet sent out offered to help identify potential alternate service providers and help customers stay connected, but when Peerless called a representative for support, she learned the alternatives only apply to the mainland.

The Observer has reached out to Xplornet and Electoral Area D Director Johanne Young for comment.

Peerless said she is left wondering how she will do online banking and communicate with her children in the future.

As a teacher at Sk’aadgaa Naay Elementary School she will have some access to the internet during the day. However, she fears her husband, who does construction, will be harder hit.

“For him not to have any of that, it’s really going to affect him,” she said.

Ideally she is hoping another provider will step in before the end of the year.

“We’re used to slow. I don’t mind slow, but I’m not used to non-existent,” she said. “Maybe someone somewhere out there wants to fill this gap that Xplornet’s going to leave.”

More to come.

