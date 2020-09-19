Wheels for meals: Community food drive rolls through Barriere

Food Drive on Wheels collected 330 pounds of food and about $5,000 for the food bank.

‘Community Food Drive on Wheels’ was held last weekend in Barriere. (Ellen Monteith photo)

A Community Food Drive on Wheels rolled through Barriere last weekend, collecting 330 pounds of food and about $5,000 for the food bank.

Gail Robertson-Bugera, president of the Barriere Food Bank, said the food and money will help the food bank prepare for an anticipated increase in users this fall.

It will also help the food bankbuy turkeys, oranges and other food for Christmas dinners, in addition to the regular food boxes.

Robertson-Bugera noted the number of people using the food bank is already starting to rise, with 20 people coming in the past two Wednesdays.

“It was very successful,” Robertson-Bugera said. “We were trying to have it small due to COVID. I’m so proud of our community.

“A big thank you to Al (Fortin) for organizing and there was good food bank volunteer turnout.”

The food drive was held an alternative to the annual toy drive, which was cancelled due to the pandemic this year.

Robertson-Bugera said they still have a lot of toys from last year, and this motorcycle ride will bolster food supplies for those who need them. The food bank is also holding a month-long raffle this September, in which people buy $10 gift certificates for AG Foods and donate the food back to the food bank. Prizes for the raffle include a deck cooler and two other prizes from local artisans.

Anyone wishing to donate to the food bank can drop off items at 4748 Gilbert Dr., call 250-672-0029 or e-transfer the barrierefoodbank@xplornet.com

Barriere Star Journal