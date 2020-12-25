What’s the good news, 2020? Hometown Hockey descends on Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year's positive stories

Sage Beden sits atop her father’s shoulders to better see the festivities at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

As 2020 draws to a close, the Salmon Arm Observer is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

Day one of the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm featured live music, fiery entertainment and the chance to take a photo with the Stanley Cup on Saturday, March 7.

Mia, sporting her Vancouver Canucks sweater, sits atop a rock to survey the action at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Thank you to the @hometownhockey_ staff that moved my father-in-law to the front of the line today. This former @NHLFlames Zamboni driver hasn't seen the Cup since '89. He'd been waiting for months. #SalmonArm pic.twitter.com/gsUNa8RQWq — Scott Campbell (@SoupyOnAir) March 7, 2020





James Malashewsky plays a stick handling game at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Scott and Toni Campbell and daughter Sydney Rose Margaret Campbell get close with the Stanley Cup at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The Campbell’s were accompanied by Toni’s father, Anthony Hache, who kept the ice clean for the Calgary Flames and last saw the cup in 1989 when it was won by the Flames. See more photos from Hometown Hockey on page 15. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Raymond Prentis stands next to the Stanley Cup on display at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Abby Kenoras Tousigant, Shannon Madden, Maverick Madden and Debbie Kenoras Tousigant pose for a photo at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase.

A street performer gives participating audience members instructions at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Gord Erickson of the Whisky Danglers performs at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

A young hockey fan tears down the pavement with the “puck” at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Zealand Broomfield takes a firm slap shot at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase.

Mason Akins winds up for what is sure to be a powerful slap shot at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson-Salmon Arm Observer)

A street performer takes an worried look at an incoming flaming torch at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm.

A young hockey fan grabs the “puck” at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Cody Donahue stands next to the Stanley Cup on display. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

A First Nations dancer kicks off the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm.