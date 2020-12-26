What’s the good news, 2020? Generous bursaries for Sicamous grads survive pandemic

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year's positive stories

Eagle River Secondary graduates toss their caps into the air for a socially-distanced group photo. (Heath Fletcher - Sproing Creative)

As 2020 draws to a close, the Eagle Valley News is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic made the celebration of high school graduation in Sicamous anything but ordinary, the generosity of organizations, businesses and individuals putting up bursaries for the graduates endured.

A total of 56 scholarships and bursaries were presented to graduates at the ERS graduation ceremony which was held at the starlight drive-in theater in Enderby.

The money to help out the grads totalled over $36,000.

The graduates’ walk across the stage as well as messages from valedictorians and local dignitaries were recorded earlier this month and shown on the screen at the drive-in.

Organizations that contributed awards for grads included the federal government, the Shuswap Film Society, the Eagle Valley Arts Council, Twin Anchors Houseboats, the local Royal Canadian Legion branch, the District of Sicamous and Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union.

