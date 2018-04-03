What you think about 4 new B-Line bus routes?

TransLink will launch the new routess in 2019

TransLink wants to hear how transit riders feel about four new B-Line bus routes coming to Metro Vancouver next year.

The agency announced the new routes, which are part of its 10-year vision to improve transit and transportation in the region, in early March.

The Surrey-Langley route will connect Surrey Centre to Langley Centre along Fraser Highway, the Main-Marine route will connect Dundarave to Phibbs Exchange, the 41st Avenue route will connect Joyce-Collingwood Station to UBC, and the Lougheed Highway route will connect Coquitlam Central Station to Haney Place.

Coquitlam Mayor and Metro Vancouver regional district board chair Greg Moore had called the new routes “preludes to rail,” noting that some of the B-Lines will run where light-rail tracks will be laid in coming years.

The four routes will cost $125 million to set up, the agency said, and $17.2 million per year to run.

The buses will run at least every 10 minutes during peak periods and every 15 minutes during off-peak times.

