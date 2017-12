Thursday morning, just before 10 a.m., Jennifer Williams spotted something she’s never seen on her way to work - a coyote leisurely strolling down Rossland Avenue. A few minutes later, Dave Dykstra, from the Trail Times, was leaving the office headed toward Victoria Street when he noticed cars were backed up. As Dave neared the intersection, he spotted the wild dog holding up traffic before it took off running down Cedar Avenue. Jennifer Williams photo