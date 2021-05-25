What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Ron Wilson says after years of packing his camera around the area in hopes of seeing a moose in the wild, he was thrilled to be able to capture photos of this magnificent animal near Oasis last week.

A call from his friend during lunchtime last Tuesday led to this fortunate sighting and a series of captivating photos. (See front page of the Trail Times May 20 edition).

“He said the moose was in water so off to the races I went,” Ron told the Times. “And sure enough, (it) was still there but only for about 15 minutes.”

Next on Ron’s bucket list is to capture photos of an owl in the wild.

