What you need to know: Information campaign on amalgamation launches May 7

A 24/7 call-in line and two social media channels have been set up and will go live on May 7.

May 7 is the official launch of the You Decide information campaign aimed at giving North Cowichan and Duncan voters all the data they need to make an informed decicion when they hit the polls on June 23 regarding amalgamation.

Emily Marroquin of Munro Thompson Communications, the independent company tasked with information delivery, said in addition to the technical and final reports already posted on www.youdecide.ca the May 7 launch will see a ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ page, background about the process and other information including where and when to attend open houses.

And information will not be restricted to the web and open houses.

“We also are going to use Place Speak,” she said. “I know that the municipalities have used it for other things,” she added noting it’ll be a good platform for citizens to learn more and to comment either as an alternative to attending open houses, or to augment them.

What’s more, a 24/7 call-in line and two social media channels have been set up and will go live on May 7. @youdecideJune23 on both Twitter and Facebook will be updated with additional information.

The goal for the company is to make information available, not to act as spokespeople for the Municipalty of North Cowichan or for the City of Duncan.

“We are here to make sure the public has the general information that they need,” Marroquin explained.

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter