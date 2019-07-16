‘What we’re seeing is a different kind of overdose happening’ in Surrey and beyond

Fraser Health says benzodiazepine doesn't respond to naloxone as it is not an opioid

A medical health officer says a new kind of drug is showing up on the streets that doesn’t respond to naloxone – the opioid overdose reversing drug that has saved thousands of lives in B.C. amid the overdose crisis.

The drug – which can be legally obtained – is called benzodiazepine.

“They’re used to treat things like seizure disorder, however you have these stronger, unregulated benzodiazepines that are being mixed into substances,” said Dr. Shovita Padhi, Fraser Health’s Medical Health Officer for Surrey.

“So sometimes you’ll get a double hit of fentanyl and benzodiazepine. They’re both down substances but they have different overdose responses.”

Padhi said there is currently no “antidote” that can be easily administered by the public for benzodiazepine overdoses.

“They have to come into the emergency department,” she said. “What we’re seeing is a different kind of overdose happening. It can cause a lot of harm.”

Padhi shared the information during a Public Safety Committee meeting on July 15 at Surrey City Hall.

She told the committee that while overdose deaths are dropping in Surrey, the amount of overdoses remain about the same.

“We’re still seeing the same number of overdoses at our hospitals, while Surrey Memorial (Hospital) has seen a slight decline. Likewise, with ambulance events, we’ve seen a slight decline but roughly the same amount of numbers. So what does this mean? It means we’re still having a lot of overdoses, but it’s great because we’re catching these people early so they’re not passing away. Our services are working, however this really points to the fact that we still have a contaminated drug supply in our community.”

As for deaths, Padhi said she is “cautiously optimistic,” about the drop.

“Our deaths with respect to overdoses are actually declining this year. This is a trend we’re seeing slowly happening across the region. I’m going to hold my breath for the rest of the year and hopefully it keeps on declining.”

Padhi said most deaths are occurring in North Surrey, Whalley and “especially” in the Newton area.

In the first five months of 2019, 57 people died in Surrey.

Last year, 214 people died of overdose in Surrey, up from 181 in 2017, 117 in 2016 and 76 in 2015.

Surrey’s drug death toll is second in B.C. only to Vancouver, which has seen 127 over death deaths between January and May 31 of this year. In 2018, there were 389 drug deaths in Vancouver.

B.C.-wide, overdose deaths are down by 30 per cent so far this year according to stats released on July 11 by the BC Coroner Service.

Across the province, there were 462 overdose deaths between January and May, all caused by the illicit drug supply. That’s compared to 651 deaths that occurred over the same time period in 2018, when B.C. saw a record-breaking number drug fatalities.

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs in B.C., or between two and three deaths each day.

There are still concerning trends, however. Carfentanil, a tranquilizer used for elephants and other large animals, has been found in 102 fentanyl-detected deaths this year, compared to 35 such deaths in 2018.

Roughly nine in every 10 overdose deaths are still occurring indoors, including more than half in private homes.

