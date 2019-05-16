What to expect this road construction season in Terrace

Soucie Ave., Sparks St. projects will start at the end of the month

Does freshly paved asphalt get your motor running? The city has released its list of road construction projects for 2019.

Tenders were awarded to two companies during the City of Terrace council meeting May 13. Construction for both projects is expected to start the week of May 27.

The two reconstruction projects will span about half a kilometre of road, which is relatively small considering the city has 80 kilometres worth of street to maintain.

Soucie Avenue

Thornhill’s Bear Creek Contracting Ltd. will be leading the reconstruction project of 4700 Soucie Ave for $729,568, beating out Progressive Venture’s bid of $1.25 million. Construction of Soucie Ave. between Eby Street and Sparks Street is scheduled to wrap up in September.

The city expects to save $300,000 by reusing excavated materials from the closed landfill, bringing the total cost down to $1.02 million. The price includes excavation and new road structure for a nine-metre wide paved street, a new sidewalk on the north side of the street, asphalt curbs, replacement of all storm and water piping, new fire hydrants, topsoil and seeding of boulevards.

Drivers should expect traffic disruptions during construction. Local access to driveways will be blocked at times, but the city says the contractor will provide residents with advanced notice beforehand. For residents with mobility issues, the city says it will assist and coordinate alternatives.

Temporary detours will also be set up throughout the project, with no access to on-boulevard parking.

Garbage, recycling, organic and yard waste carts must be put out on collection days no later than 8 a.m. Canada Post mail delivery will also likely be disrupted.

Sparks Street

Terrace’s Dunoon Contracting Ltd. will be taking over the reconstruction of Sparks Street between Halliwell Avenue and Gair Avenue for the price of $256,768. The project is expected to be done in July.

Excavation and new road structure for a nine-metre wide paved street, asphalt curbs, replacement of all storm and water piping, a new fire hydrant, sidewalk on the west side of the street, topsoil and seeding of boulevards are included within the project.

The total cost of $363,000 includes the tender amount, paving, 10 per-cent contingency and engineering costs. Increases in cost come from building the additional sidewalk and relocating of utilities, which includes the construction of an upgraded drainage system. This will provide some residents within the option of installing a storm service installed on their property and requires a $1,500 application to public works.

The Sparks-Halliwell intersection will also be converted to a four-way stop over concerns identified in the city’s master transportation plan.

Drivers should expect traffic disruptions during construction. Temporary detours will be set up, and access to Sparks St. will be maintained throughout the project, though any on-boulevard parking will be eliminated.

Garbage, recycling, organic and yard waste carts must be put out on collection days no later than 8 a.m. Canada Post mail delivery will also likely be disrupted.

