What to do in Creston for the week of Aug. 26 to 1

Welcome to Friday Fun! Are you new to the Creston Valley? Just a visitor passing through? A long-time resident looking for some entertainment?

Well here are five ideas to fill your free time this coming week!

Please remember to respect COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, and use hand sanitizer. Masks are also now mandatory in all indoor public spaces across B.C.

1. Get your Art On

Open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located at 805 25 Ave. South.

The locally owned Art Barn Studio has something to inspire creativity in all ages. There are a variety of art classes and workshops in many different mediums. Art, bucket hats, and other handmade items are also for sale on site.

2. Go For a Hike

Check it out any time the weather is favourable!

Why not try one of the Creston Valley’s most popular hikes? The Balancing Rock Trail begins at a well-marked spot located just 150 metres south of Highway 3 on West Creston Road, with plenty of parking available. It is a family-friendly jaunt of 3.4 kilometres total with an elevation gain of 220 metres. After about 30 minutes to an hour of hiking, a huge boulder can be seen just off the trail. At the top, enjoy sweeping views of the valley below.

3. Play Disc Golf

Located in Lister Park at 3461 16 Street. Open during daylight hours.

Established in 2020, the 9-hole course in Lister Park is well maintained. If you’re new to this, the game is played with similar rules to golf, but with a flying disc or Frisbee. Try to get the disc into the chainlink net in the least amount of throws. It is easy for any age to pick up!

4. Showtime in the Park

Starting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 & 28 at Millennium Park. Suggested admission of $10 for individuals or $20 for families.

More than 25 years after its founding, the Footlighters Theatre Society is hosting its first-ever membership drive called Showtime in the Park. Audiences are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner to the performance, which will feature musical acts, Shakespeare scenes, and a one-act comedy – Dinner at Eight, Dead by Nine.

5. Go For an Indoor Swim

Located in the Creston and District Community Complex at 312 19 Ave. N.

Residents can enjoy a day at the pool inside the recreation centre. There are both lap and leisure pools to suit your preferences. To register and book a time slot, call 250-428-7127 or visit rdck.ca/recreation. To view the August pool schedule, click here.

