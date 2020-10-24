An “I voted” sticker from the 2020 B.C. provincial election. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

What Surrey residents are saying about the 2020 provincial election

Today is the general voting day

Here’s what Surrey residents are saying on social media about election day.

VOTE!!!!

#drcheemaðŸ¥¼

Just Voted today

