What Surrey residents are saying about the 2020 provincial election

An “I voted” sticker from the 2020 B.C. provincial election. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Here’s what Surrey residents are saying on social media about election day.

Dear #surreybc and #bced students, your leadership task today…ask your parent/guardian “Did you vote?” No matter what your preference, 90% of #leadership is showing up. Strong democracy benefits us all. #bcpoli Good luck. Thanks to all volunteers. @CityofSurrey — Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) October 24, 2020

Hi Tom – Thanks for letting us know. We have followed up with staff at this location to ensure pandemic protocols are being followed. — Elections BC (@ElectionsBC) October 24, 2020

A beautiful day to vote in #SurreyWhiteRock no lines and took 5 minutes all in! Today's the day! (Bring a jacket though it's ccccccold) #VOTE #surreybc #whiterockbc pic.twitter.com/dNDHid0r2A — Jen Robbins (@jenxrobbins) October 24, 2020

I just voted. Go and get your "I Voted" sticker and make your voice heard! Best of luck to all the candidates who have worked so hard over this campaign.#bcpoli #cdnpoli #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/6XIwFpCSNn — Sukh Dhaliwal (@sukhdhaliwal) October 24, 2020

Impressed with the organization + efficiency of the voting set up during this pandemic. In and out in 10 minutes. Get out and vote today. #BCelxn2020 #bcpoli #GetOutTheVote #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/aSO0Mfb2Cv — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) October 24, 2020

11:15 – #SurreyBC #Fleetwood -If you’re strolling down 84th ave you will spot people with signs at the intersection of 84th ave at 148 St. There’s some delays in the area with drivers tapping on the brakes. #VotingDay #BCelxn2020 #bcpoli @NEWS1130Traffic pic.twitter.com/4HJOQptoCo — Ryan Lidemark (@RyanLmark) October 24, 2020

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader