What Duncan and North Cowichan councils think

We asked the elected councillors and mayors of the City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan how they will be voting in the upcoming referendum. Here’s where they stand on the question, do you support amalgamation:
City of Duncan:
Michelle Bell — opinion reserved
Roger Bruce — for
Tom Duncan — against
John Horgan — for
Sharon Jackson — against
Michelle Staples — opinion reserved
Phil Kent — opinion reserved
Municipality of North Cowichan:
Joyce Behnsen — opinion reserved
Rob Douglas — opinion reserved
Maeve Maguire — opinion reserved
Kate Marsh — opinion reserved
Al Siebring — opinion reserved
Tom Walker — opinion reserved
Jon Lefebure — opinion reserved