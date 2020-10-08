What do you want to ask your next Fraser Nicola MLA?

Send your questions to the Hope Standard, ahead of an Oct. 14 all candidates meeting

If you could ask the politicians running in your district anything, what would it be?

The Hope Standard is inviting our readers to submit their questions ahead of a virtual all candidates meeting, which will be held virtually and livestreamed on our website and Facebook page.

Candidates in the Fraser Nicola district are Aaron Sumexheltza (BC NDP), Dennis Adamson (independent), incumbent Jackie Tegart (BC Liberals), Jonah Timms (BC Greens) and Mike Bhangu (independent). They will be vying for a chance to represent a district that stretches from Manning Park in the south to Clinton in the north.

To submit a question ahead of the meeting, email news@hopestandard.com. Thank you for participating in the democratic process ahead of the Oct. 24 provincial election.

To watch the all candidates meeting, hosted by the Hope Standard and the Hope and District Chamber of Commerce, head to our website or Facebook page on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.

