What did Kelowna residents get up to on the 1st day of the new decade?

We take a look at some of the interesting activities Kelowna residents did on January 1st

There were fireworks at Stuart Park to ring in 2020. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

After a long night of celebtrating New Years with friends and family many take the 1st of January to recover, but for many others the 1st is a day to start the new year off on the right foot.

Here’s a look at what some Kelowna residents got up to on the 1st day of the new decade.

A family trip to the Big White Ski Resort.

A walk with the dogs.

A dip in the Okanagan Lake as part of the annual Polar Bear Dip.

A hike along the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Skating with family and friends at Stuart Park.

A romantic walk along the waterfront.

A canoe trip on Lake Okanagan.

What did you do for the first day of the new decade? Send us an email at newstips@kelownacapnews.com for your chance to be featured.