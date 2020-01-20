What Campbell River got up to on your ‘Snow Day’ last week

We asked people to send us photos of what they were doing last Thursday after the big dump of snow

Groot the German shephard was super excited to get out and play in the snow last week, too. Photo submitted

Last week’s record snowfall prompted lots of facility closures, including all schools in the district on Thursday, so we asked our Facebook followers to send us photos and video of what they got up to while everything was all closed up and there was a fresh blanket of snow on the ground.

And boy, did they get up to some fun.

From creating outdoor rinks in their yards to heading down to the beach, up to the mountain or into – yes, into – local waterways, here are some of the reponses to our request for photos last week.

Everyone who submitted photos to us was entered into a draw for passes to Landmark Theatre.

The winner of the draw was Ashley McNulty, who sent us photos of Krew and Weston Judd enjoying their first and second Campbell River snowfalls, respectively.

Thanks to everyone for taking part, and watch for more contests over on our Facebook page and keep those cameras clicking!

