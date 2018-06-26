What Abbotsford roads are slated for paving this summer?

George Ferguson Way, South Fraser slated for asphalt paving in 2018

Two dozen roads are slated for repaving in Abbotsford this summer.

Two dozen Abbotsford roads are slated for re-paving over the summer, including stretches of South Fraser Way and George Ferguson Way.

Other stretches of road that will see asphalt resurfacing this summer include:

n Cardinal Avenue,

n Cardinal Place,

n Dunsmuir Court,

n Dunsmuir Way,

n George Ferguson Way,

n Horn Street,

n Mt. Lehman Road,

n Marcet Court,

n Marshall Road,

n McKee Road,

n Oakhill Drive,

n Old Yale Road,

n Osprey Drive,

n Queen Street,

n Ridgeway Street,

n Sandstone Drive,

n Seal Way,

n South Fraser Way,

n Vye Road,

n Rogers Avenue,

n Merritt Street,

n Sparwood Street.

Staff have provided the city’s transportation committee with updates on several other projects

The South Fraser Way and Abbotsford Way intersection is set for construction this fall. The same goes for the intersection of Marshall and Foy roads in south Abbotsford.

Construction is already underway at the intersection of Mt. Lehman and Downes, with completion expected this summer.

Over the next year, Mt. Lehman Road will also be four-laned to Abbotsford International Airport, with intersections at Marshall and Simpson roads set for improvement.

The Marshall/Mt. Lehman intersection will also connect to the new Marshall Road connector. Construction on that $7.2 million project will start this fall and connect with King Road in west Abbotsford.

The first stage of improvements to Blue Jay Street will take place this fall, with the goal of alleviating congestion heading from Maclure Road to the HighStreet area.

Meanwhile, design work is set to begin on improvements to Fraser Highway.