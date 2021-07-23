A view of Friday-afternoon fire in Whalley, from Coquitlam. (Photo: twitter.com/Just_Jibb)

Whalley house fire leads to road closures

'There are currently hazards in the area including downed power lines'

  • Jul. 23, 2021 12:00 a.m.
A structure fire in Whalley has led to multiple road closures in the area.

At around 3:30 p.m. Friday (July 23), Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a disturbance and house fire in the 10600-block of 132A Street.

“There are currently hazards in the area including downed power lines. The public is asked to stay away from the area,” police say.

“Several road closures are in effect as Surrey Fire Service work to extinguish the fire. Drivers are asked to stay away from the area.”

The impacted streets are:

106A Avenue between 133 Street and 132 Street

132 A Street

105A Avenue to 108 Avenue

132 Street to University Drive

More to come.

