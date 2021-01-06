‘We’ve lost everything’: New Year’s Eve fire destroys home

Quesnel Firefighters work to contain a blaze on New Year's Eve. They would return the next day for five more hours. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The fire burning on Adams Street to ring in 2021 held a nasty surprise for the structure’s residents the next day.

Quesnel Fire Department members worked through midnight of a new year to extinguish a blaze Lynn Oddson said started in her bathroom when a fan fell onto a toilet.

After a few hours of work, the firefighters left satisfied the blaze was extinguished. A day later, when the family returned to evaluate the damage, they found their home still burning, this time in the kitchen.

“At first we thought it was just water and fire damage, but my son had to call the fire department back and they had to fight the fire for another five hours,” Oddson said. “They left us at 3 a.m., everything was fine.”

Assistant Fire Chief Ron Richert confirmed the fire department was called back to the same address the next day, calling it “A little spot fire that had rekindled in the attic.”

Oddson and her downstairs neighbour, whose home took heavy water damage, are living out of a hotel while the damage is evaluated.

“We’ve lost everything,” Oddson said.

It could have been worse for the family, who was debating whether or not to ring in the new year awake or get to bed early.

“We were thinking of going to bed, but we decided to sit up and count in the new year,” Oddson said. “We heard some crackling, smelt something funny, and [my daughter] walked where the noise was, opened the main bathroom door, and there was our toilet and the bathroom fan on top of it, just engulfed in flames.”

Oddson said she was living at that address for six years, and was barely able to rescue any valuables, before being ushered out due to a dangerous ceiling.

“I had just finished grocery shopping three days before, and filled my freezer full of food,” Oddson said. “At least the family got out, at least our pets got out. The firemen were gracious enough to save my husband’s ashes, and my pet’s ashes we have in the house.”

Oddson said she wasn’t sure what her future held since she has no family in the area, and is now without a place to stay.

