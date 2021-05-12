Boil water advisory. (File photo)

Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s long-term boil water advisory lifted

The province has no long-term water advisories in place

  • May. 12, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s long-term boil water advisory finally came to an end this March.

In a news release issued by the First Nation, Chief Maureen Luggi and the elected council of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation announced that the long-term Permanent Boil Water Advisory for the nation had been lifted. The advisory was lifted on March 18.

The ban had been in place since March 13, 2013 according to Indigenous Services Canada website and has now been resolved with upgrades to treatment processes and a feasibility study to determine long-term solution. The ban was put in place after arsenic was found in the water and the people were asked not to consume this water directly.

The news release said that while currently there was a temporary water treatment plant installed, plans are being worked upon to install a more permanent structure. However, with the lifting of the advisory, band members no longer need to boil water or use bottled water for their cooking and consumption.

The long-term permanent boil water advisory affected 24 Wet’suwet’en First Nation homes and four commercial buildings.

“To finally lift the ‘Do not consume water’ advisory for our community is a momentous day for us,” said Luggi in the news release and expressed her gratitude to the First Nations Health Authority and Indigenous Services Canada for their financial and technical support with this solution. “They will also help ensure that this temporary solution can be a sustainably and safely operated water system going forward.”

The First Nations Health Authority and Indigenous Services Canada provided both financial and engineering support and also did testing of the water before, during and after the installation of the temporary plant.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar


priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
City council choses direction for aging Johnston Bridge

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Morris Williams Elementary students raise $300 for the food bank

    Help out in garden every week

  • Here’s why the Lakes District Fall Fair was cancelled

    The association hoping to hold the fair in 2022

  • Houston Secondary School’s Earth Day

    Houston Secondary School (HSS) celebrated Earth Day with a hoard of activities from rock painting to wearing blue & green clothes. HSS students also went around the neighborhood to clean up garbage. "Spreading the message of preventing littering and even throwing one piece of garbage can make a big difference in the long run," said Ton Tran, a student at HSS. The students also had a sustainability board where they put sticky notes on the board about a sustainable activity they undertake such as walking to school. (Submitted/Houston Today)

  • District seeks grant to update bylaws

    And decides on 15-minute parking

  • Waste burning continue west of town

    District said it's needed for long term goal of protecting community

  • Snow clearing changes would cost money, survey finds

    Council being asked to give direction

  • LDSS students building bike racks

    The Lakes District Secondary School's (LDSS) metal class taught by Blaine Hastings has been involved in a community-focused project for Burns Lake Rotary Club. Students have built one prototype for a bike rack that will be going in the community and are now working on the second with more to be ordered. Currently, there are three to four students working on the project. "It is always good to recognize positive contributions of our community youth. It is a fun project that is getting students working together on something they will see in our community," said Hastings. (Blaine Hastings photo/Lakes District News)