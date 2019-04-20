Wetland conference coming to Cumberland

The conference is being held from May 10-12 at the Cumberland Masonic Hall

Wetlands play a vital role in the Comox Valley's natural environment, but wetlands are not sufficiently protected in B.C. Photo submitted.

If you stand in the middle of Cumberland and point your finger in any direction, 90 per cent of the time, you will be pointing at a wetland, says Steve Morgan with the Cumberland Wetlands Working Group.

Wetlands surround the Village of Cumberland and play an important role in the survival of many plants, wildlife, and the health of the estuary and ocean.

The Cumberland Wetlands Conference is coming to the Cumberland Masonic Hall from May 10-12 to raise awareness of the extensive, diverse and beautiful wetlands that are such an important part of the ecosystem around Cumberland.

“We really want to encourage people who don’t know a lot about wetlands to come. Because really, the goal of this is for people in the Comox Valley to just learn about what really interesting and amazing places the wetlands are,” said Morgan. “So it may sound like it’s this really scientific conference, but it’s really for just curious people to come and learn.”

The first day of the three-day conference will include a round table discussion, bringing together planners, councillors and the public to talk about how the Village can allow development while protecting the wetlands as well.

According to Morgan, wetlands all across B.C. are not sufficiently protected and many have been destroyed. In the south Okanagan, as an example, 85 per cent of wetlands have been destroyed by growing communities.

Following the discussion, stick around for some science and beverages at the Cumberland Community Forest Society’s special Science Pub. For a $10 admission, learn about wetlands, beavers and colonialism while enjoying a themed bar, door prizes music and live screen printing.

Saturday is the main day of the conference, featuring local experts covering everything from history, wildlife, geology, and the connection between wetland and marine health.

Lunch will be provided by the K’ómoks First Nation Guardian Watchmen who will be making a traditional meal of seafood wrapped in skunk cabbage cooked in a fire pit dug nearby.

A cost of $20 is required for the main conference on Saturday.

The final day will include tours of local wetlands led by local naturalists.

The conference is being put on thanks to funding and supporting project planning by the BC Wildlife Federation.

For more information and to register, visit www.cumberlandwetlands.org/conference

