Wet week ahead for Chilliwack

The week ahead will be a rainy one in Chilliwack, according to Environment Canada.

While this has been a drier year to date than normal, seasonal rains have started. On Sunday in Vancouver, Sun Run participants ran the marathon through rain and hail. Sunday night (April 14) could see a bit of thunder and lightning.

The week will start with a bit of sun on Monday, with a high of 16C. But rain will move in Tuesday and hang around until Friday, with highs between 12C and 15C.

