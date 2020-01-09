Wet snow forecast for this evening in Greater Victoria

Flurries predicted to continue through the weekend with a 60 per cent chance of the white stuff on Monday

Flurries are in the forecast for Greater Victoria this week, with a 60 per cent chance of wet snow on Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)

It’s no ‘Snowmaggedon,’ but Greater Victoria residents might see a bit of the white stuff this week with wet snow in the forecast overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

Some residents woke up Thursday to a few wet flakes with Environment Canada forecasting a cloudy Thursday with rain or wet snow beginning late in the evening and wind picking up overnight. Friday could see rain mixed with wet snow early in the morning.

Rain continues for the week, along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries Sunday and a 60 per cent chance of flurries Monday.

February 2019 saw record-breaking snowfall for the region, with Greater Victoria getting more snow that month than any other February since 1941. For the first three months of 2020, Environment Canada predicts Greater Victoria temperatures will be below seasonal averages.

