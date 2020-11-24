Westside water runs dry for Westshore Wednesday

Keep a tap running if you are worried about water lines freezing. Bulletin file.

Some customers of the Westshore Estates water system along the north end of Westside Road should be aware of a planned water service outage.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan engineering services staff will be repairing a leak Wednesday, Nov. 25 starting at approximately 8:30 a.m. This work will see water shut off to the following properties:

10614-10732 Westshore Road (even numbers only)

10740-10786 Westshore Road (even and odd numbers)

Bluebird Drive

Hillside Drive

Water service will be restored as quickly as possible. No other properties should be impacted by the repair and service interruption.

It is recommended that on the day of the scheduled water interruption impacted customers:

Shut off hot and cold faucets and any equipment that requires water;

Store sufficient drinking water for the period of interruption;

Isolate the supply to hot water tanks;

If not isolated, avoid running hot water as impurities could be drawn into the hot water tank and may cause problems with its operation;

Fill a bathtub or other large container with water to use for toilet flushing and only flush when absolutely necessary; and

Use anti-bacterial hand sanitizer for hand washing.

After the repair work is complete, RDCO staff will flush the affected portion of the distribution system to remove any impurities which may have entered during construction. Following the interruption and after water supply has been restored, it is recommended that affected customers run a cold water tap until the water runs clear.

Once the repair is completed, a precautionary water quality advisory will be in place for the affected properties. It’s recommended, the elderly, newborns and those with weakened immune systems or wishing additional protection should boil for at least one minute, water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

If you have any questions regarding the interruption contact engineering services at 250-469-6241 or email engineer@rdco.com.

The Regional District operates six water systems serving more than 1,000 properties in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas. For more information visit rdco.com/water or contact engineering services.

READ MORE: Drinking water improvements on tap for Okanagan Indian Band residents

READ MORE: Masks a must in North Okanagan district facilities

@VernonNewsjennifer@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star