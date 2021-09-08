Westside Road reopened, Okanagan Indian Band rescinds evacuation alerts from White Rock Lake fire

While the road is officially open, residents are asking those who do not live in the area to respect their privacy

Okanagan Indian Band residents can breath a little easier now that evacuation alerts have been lifted.

The OKIB has rescinded all alerts now that the White Rock Lake wildfire is contained and the threat of spread has been extinguished.

DriveBC has also reopened the road, but a travel advisory remains in effect between Pinecrest Road and Goodwater Drive. An area restriction is in place due to the fire. Some side roads are closed with only local traffic allowed.

While Westside Road has been fully re-opened, residents are asking those who do not live in the area to respect their privacy.

“Now is not the time to drive into these neighbourhoods and be nosy,” Lea Tamara said in a Facebook post.

Many residents have lost their homes and are requesting that those who do not live in the area stay away.

Residents who are cleaning up can look forward to fridge and freezer pick up this week.

Ram Dnvironmental will be in community picking up appliances as they see them.

If there are fridges and freezers inside your house, which you need assistance moving, call 1-855-238-9350 to schedule pick up.

“You do not have to remove all of the food from the appliance, however taping them up so that they do not open up during moving and transportation is appreciated,” OKIB said.

For residents still staying in town, call Ram to schedule a time for pick up and allow workers permission to enter if you want your appliances removed.

If you wish to drop off fridges and freezers prior to Ram coming by to pick them up, they can be dropped off at the staging area at the corner of Siwash Creek Road and 6 Mile Creek Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week.

