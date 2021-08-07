Westside Road evacuees granted window to retrieve essential items

A one-time window to return and retrieve vehicles, trailers, clothing and other essential items is being granted to evacuees located in communities along Westside Road on Saturday (Aug. 7).

From 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., residents are able to gain access to the evacuation order area that is affecting approximately 2,127 properties from the northern Regional District of Central Okanagan boundary to the south end of Ewings Landing. The nearby White Rock Lake wildfire continues to burn at 55,000 hectares in size.

“Any returning resident must be out of the area by 3:30 p.m. so they do not get in the way of fire-fighting, endangering the lives of emergency responders,” said Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

An evacuation alert is in place for approximately 817 properties accessed from Westside Road located south of La Casa to Bear Forest Service Road. All public lands located north of Bear and Esperon Forest Service Roads are also on evacuation alert.

Evacuees can access Kelowna’s Emergency Support Services (ESS) location at 1480 Sutherland Ave., which is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Evacuees and those on alert can also register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca.

