Westside Daze parade will feature The Four Food Chiefs

Westside Daze is fast approaching and the Sncewips Heritage Museum is preparing for the celebration by creating one of the floats for the parade.

The theme of their float this year will be The Four Food Chiefs, a part of the Sylix/Okanagan peoples oral story.

“The story goes along with how food was given to people,” Coralee Miller, museum assistant said. “They have always been very important to us and to put them on a float and have them spread awareness about why we have very strict protocols with our food.”

To celebrate their third year creating a float for the parade four people will be dressed as the food chiefs on top of the float.

Chief Siyaʔ (Saskatoon Berry) Chief of all things above the land, representing youth and embodies the spirit of creative energy, vision and innovation.

Chief Sp̓iƛ̓lem (Bitterroot) representing female energy, describes relationships and inter-connectednessamong the people, animal, plants, land, air and water.

Chief Skemxist (Black Bear) was the first elder to give his life and represents traditions and cultural practices, as well as contemplation on “what is” informed by an understanding of the past and it’s connection to the future

Chief Ntyxtix (King Salmon) Chief of all that is in the water, exemplifying the process of preparing, determining objective and then taking action.

“It’s a great way for us to claim space and spread awareness,” Miller said.

The parade will take place Saturday June 30 at 10:30 a.m.

—With files from www.sylix.org

