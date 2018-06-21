A Water Quality Advisory has been issued in Killiney and Westshore residents Contributed

Westshore water advisory lifted

Regional District of Central Okanagan lifts advisory for some Westside residents

  • Jun. 21, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A Water Quality Advisory for customers of the Westshore Estates water system has been rescinded.

The higher turbidity caused by the historically high levels of Okanagan Lake has decreased. As a result the advisory that has been in place since May 15 for 265 properties has been removed.

Meanwhile the advisory for 280 Killiney Beach properties remains in effect.

Approximately 280 properties are connected to the Killiney Beach water system, which was downgraded June 4 from a previous boil water notice.

Customers are reminded that in order to allow adequate water supplies in reservoirs until Sept. 15 stage two outdoor watering restrictions are in place. Customers with even number addresses may irrigate outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only water outside on Sunday and Wednesday. For hours that outdoor watering is allowed visit regionaldistrict.com/water.

