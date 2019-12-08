WestShore Skatepark Coalition faces uphill battle as costs jump $166,000

'It feels like a David and Goliath situation,' says coalition member

Plans for a skatepark on the West Shore are finalized, but the estimated cost has jumped up an additional $166,000 since their last evaluation. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Plans for a skatepark on the West Shore are finalized, but the estimated cost has jumped an additional $166,000.

“It feels like a David and Goliath situation, but the Goliath is perceived,” said Jimmy Miller, a member of WestShore Skatepark Coalition (WSC), a local group pushing for the return of a skatepark ever since the last one on the West Shore was torn down in 2015.

The current estimates by design company New Line Skatepark Inc. price the skatepark at $766,000, compared to $600,000 last year.

This is due to inflation and the cost of concrete, according to Miller.

READ MORE: Coalition campaigns to build new West Shore skate park

The coalition has been trying to secure funds from local municipalities, but they’re missing a couple of key players.

Colwood is the only city that has confirmed its support, promising nearly $100,000 to the project. The coalition will make presentations to Highlands, Metchosin, and View Royal in January.

Langford, with the biggest proposed slice of funding at nearly $240,000, has conditionally said ‘yes’, on the basis that a city consultant will look into finding room in the budget and confirm community support.

But there are a few remaining hurdles.

Since the initial pitch of a skatepark in 2017, West Shore Parks and Recreation’s board of 15 members has been reduced to five, with one from each municipality to increase efficiency. This means that the coalition will have to re-pitch their presentations to the board.

Luckily, the coalition has secured land and has a finalized design and a fundraising plan in place this time around.

ALSO READ: Designs for new West Shore skatepark to be unveiled at workshop

With 60 per cent funded by municipalities, a remaining $306,400 is expected to be funded by the community.

The WSC launched a GoFundMe page in March, that has raised $655 of its $25,000 goal.

Now, the skateboard advocates are also looking for local businesses willing to offer goods or services.

“I cling to the hope that the skatepark can be done,” Miller said.

“The kids who were once 15 in 2015 are now 19. Their interests may have already changed. There are so many positive things that a skatepark can bring to the West Shore. We’ve waited long enough.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillenLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.