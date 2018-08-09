WestJet announces direct flights between Terrace, Calgary

Airport board chair Gary MacCarthy, Terrace mayor Carol Leclerc and Skeena MLA Ellis Ross cut the ribbon at the celebration of the grand opening of phase one of the airport expansion. (Jackie Lieuwen photo)

WestJet announced yesterday twice-weekly, non-stop flights between Calgary and Terrace will begin early September.

Gary MacCarthy, President of Terrace-Kitimat Airport Society, said the announcement comes at an important time for the Northwest as economic developments continue to grow in several sectors, including forestry, mining, smelting, hydroelectricity, liquefied natural gas and infrastructure projects.

“We are very happy to have WestJet step in and support the economic growth of our region,” he said in a press release.

Terrace Mayor Carol Leclerc said the additional routes were a welcome addition to the newly revamped Northwest Regional Airport, which celebrated the opening of its new departure terminal this past June.

“It’s great to see WestJet once again opening up this valuable transportation route to Calgary and we are excited to see this development come so soon after the recent major renovations at our airport,” Leclerc said in a press release.

Kitimat Mayor Phil Germuth also chimed in on the potential benefits and said the additional routes were “a great addition for our region’s connectivity.”

“We anticipate greater demands on flights in and out of the Northwest Regional Airport. WestJet has identified and seized an opportunity to better serve our communities, as well as developments proposed for the area, by adding this new route,” Germuth said in a press release.

The Northwest Regional Airport has seen a seven per cent increase in the number of customers from this time last year to 22,343 passengers from 20,854 passengers last year.

Flights from Terrace to Calgary will start Sept. 5, departing at 6:30 a.m. and arriving at 9:35 a.m. Flights from Calgary to Terrace will begin September 4, with one evening flight scheduled at 9:30 p.m.

