Westhills Stadium launches expanded stadium with ceremony, excitement

The newly expanded Westhills Stadium in Langford launched with ceremony and a soccer match Saturday afternoon. The expanded stadium accommodates 6,000 spectators.

Langford Mayor Stew Young extolled the excitement of the day, and support for the future of sports in that city.

“Sport builds character, character builds community,” said Premier John Horgan, noting the calibre of athletics already in the community. “Now people around the Capital Region look to Langford for state-of-the art facilities such as this, whether it’s hockey, whether it’s field sports, whether it’s golf, you name it.”

The stadium launched with a Pacific FC soccer game Saturday afternoon.

