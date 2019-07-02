Western Forest Products workers on Vancouver Island on strike

USW Local 1-1937 and Western Forest Products had been negotiating a new CBA since April

United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 members on the picket line Tuesday morning outside the main gate to the Western Forest Products Chemainus sawmill. Pictured David Karras, left, Randy Robertson, Brian Bull, Robert Joyce, Brad Mitchell and Kevin Blatchford. (DON BODGER/Black Press)

Western Forest Products workers represented by United Steelworkers Local 1-1937, including employees at Nanaimo’s Duke Point sawmill, have begun strike action.

According to a press release, the union, which represents some 1,500 hourly employees and 1,500 employees working for company timberland operators and contractors in the province, began a work stoppage Monday at 3:45 p.m., which affects all union-certified manufacturing and timberland operations in B.C. The previous collective agreement expired in mid-June and the two sides had been negotiating since April.

Western Forest Products has mills in Nanaimo, Ladysmith, Chemainus, the Cowichan Valley and Port Alberni and timberlands up and down Vancouver Island and at Powell River.

The union issued 72-hour strike notice on June 28 and according to Western Forest Products, the company had applied to the B.C. Labour Relations Board on June 25 for mediation and made numerous requests to meet with the union and mediator.

In the press release, Don Demens, Western Forest Products’ president and CEO, said he was “extremely” disappointed that the union chose to strike, given the adversity forest companies are facing. The coastal forest industry “faces significant market challenges,” including payment of the “highest” softwood lumber tariffs of anywhere in Canada, Demens said, for shipments to the U.S. The industry also faces market share loss in Japan due to that government subsidizing its domestic industry. Mills are being shut down and production being reduced, according to Western Forest Products.

In a notice to its membership, the union said it has entered into a strike because the company hasn’t addressed the union’s proposals seriously and “continues to keep massive concessions on the bargaining table that threaten” workers. The move was not made lightly, said the union, and the company must “seriously address the membership’s proposals” and remove all of its concessions entirely.

Western Forest Products said agreements have been “achieved” in B.C.’s northern and southern interior regions, where United Steelworkers, Council of Northern Interior Forest Employments Relations and Interior Forest Labour Relations Association have ratified new deals.

