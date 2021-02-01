Western Forest Products and PPWC reach new collective agreement for Ladysmith Sawmill employees

Western Forest Products and Public and Private Workers of Canada (PPWC) Local 8 have reached a new eight-year collective agreement.

“We are pleased to have jointly reached a positive outcome that reflects the valued contributions of our employees,” said Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, Western Forest Products. “The new collective agreement is an important step in providing long-term certainty and stability for our employees, communities and our customers, who support thousands of jobs in coastal BC through their purchases.”

The new agreement covers approximately 70 hourly employees at WFP’s Ladysmith Sawmill, effective Jan. 1 2021 to Dec. 31 2028. General wage increases will be three percent for the first tow years, two percent in the third year, two-and-a-half percent in the fourth year, followed by two percent increases until the end of the agreement.

“This agreement is the result of our members’ collective desire to support a vibrant coastal forest sector that provides good, secure, family supporting jobs for years to come. We were pleased to conclude this agreement quickly and as a result of good faith negotiating between Western and PPWC,” said Rod Gallant, President, PPWC, Local 8.

