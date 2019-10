The crash site is just east of Lefeuvre Road and cars are gridlocked to Ross Road

A two vehicle crash on Highway 1 has traffic backing up in Abbotsford.

Emergency scanner reports say the crash has caused one vehicle to roll-over.

The crash happened just east of Lefeuvre Road and cars are gridlocked to Ross Road. Further vehicle congestion is building fast.

Emergency crews are en route and tow-trucks have been called.

Except significant delays.