Crash occurred just west of 264th Street, right lane blocked

Westbound Highway 1 drivers will be frustrated by a crash in Langley this morning.

The crash occurred just west of the 264th Street Overpass around 5 a.m. and had the right lane blocked.

Cars are backed up all the way to Mount Lehman Road.

Expect significant delays as the estimated wait time to get from Abbotsford to Langley is one hour.