Vehicle in ditch east of 264 St. has right lane blocked by emergency crews

Westbound Highway 1 drivers are experiencing heavy volume after a car veered off the road into a ditch in Langley.

The accident occurred just after 8:40 a.m. just east of the 264 St. Overpass, vehicles are backed up past Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford.

Emergency crews on scene have the right lane blocked. Expect significant delays.