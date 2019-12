Accident occurred just west of 264th Street shortly before 6 a.m.

Drivers headed west along Highway 1 this morning will have to suffer the traffic buildup from an early morning crash in Langley.

The accident occurred just west of 264th Street in Langley just prior to 6 a.m., one vehicle was sitting on the left shoulder of the road.

The crash site has been cleared but the damage to congestion has been done, expect moderate delays.