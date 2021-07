Crash occurred around 4:15 p.m., before McCallum Road

Google Maps screenshot taken at 4:28 p.m.

A westbound crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford has traffic down to one lane.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., before McCallum Road.

Congestion is building fast, with vehicles backed up past Whatcom Road.

Abbotsford News