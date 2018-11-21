West Shore sees a decrease in drug trafficking reports

In the past year, the West Shore has seen a decrease in drug trafficking reports and an increase in drug seizures, according to the West Shore RCMP.

“Overall, our crime trends show there is a marked decrease in drug possessions and drug trafficking across the West Shore,” said Const. Matt Baker.

According to their numbers, Baker said there has been an 8 per cent decrease in trafficking reports and investigations and a 3 per cent increase in drug seizure files between now and this time last year.

Baker credits these numbers to the West Shore RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit.

“With our Crime Reduction Unit up and running there are dedicated members who target prolific offenders who often engaged in drug activity to either support their drug habit or pay back drug debts,” Baker said. “As the unit has targeted those offenders, they have been able to make a dent in the trafficking investigations.”

Baker said RCMP investigations also found there are different types of drugs being sold in the area and not just one particular type that appears more than the other. He said different people are drawn to different drugs.

“But the fact remains the same,” Baker said. “Drugs will destroy lives, period.”

Baker said community members also help support the RCMP in their fight to prevent drugs from taking over people’s lives.

“It starts at an early age talking with children about the dangers of drug use and who to avoid to keep themselves safe,” Baker said.

Baker added the community should know the West Shore RCMP is actively targeting drug traffickers and will continue to do so.

On Nov. 9, West Shore RCMP seized approximately $16,000 worth of suspected cocaine, roughly 150 pill capsules and more than $2,000 cash after undertaking an operation that targeted known drug trafickers on the West Shore.

