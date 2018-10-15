West Shore RCMP tape off Langford law office sent suspicious substance last month

No confirmation as to why police were back at Hemminger Law Group Monday afternoon

West Shore RCMP were seen at Hemminger Law Group Monday where the office was blocked off with police tape. (Ragnar Haagen/News staff)

Just over a month after a Langford law office was locked down after a suspicious white substance was delivered to its door, West Shore RCMP were seen at the Veterans Memorial Parkway address again Monday with police tape blocking the entrance.

Hemminger Law Group, a family, personal injury, estate and criminal law firm with locations in Greater Victoria and Abbotsford received an anonymous threatening letter Sept. 7 containing a white substance that resulted in five people being decontaminated and sent to hospital for further testing.

On Sept. 12, West Shore RCMP said the substance was found to be “at least partially flour.”

West Shore RCMP have not released any details about being seen again today at 2745 Veterans Memorial Parkway.

