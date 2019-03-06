West Shore RCMP still seeking Langford carjacking suspect

The carjacking suspect is a 30- to 40-year-old Caucasian man standing five-foot-seven and weighing 160 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black jacket, white pants, beige boots and a black toque. (Victoria Crime Stoppers)

West Shore RCMP are still looking to identify a suspect in a Langford carjacking from December.

Const. Nancy Saggar said no suspect has been identified as of yet, but police are working “several leads” in the case.

The carjacking took place at 9 p.m. on Dec. 17 near the Millstream Village McDonald’s in Langford. West Shore RCMP received a 911 call of a robbery and theft of a vehicle. Police responded and located a 52-year-old man who reported being carjacked while his vehicle was idling in the parking lot.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his wrist, elbow and hip and was transported to hospital.

One month after the incident, Victoria Crime Stoppers released dramatic footage of the carjacking in an effort to catch the thief.

It shows the suspect opening the victim’s car door and grabbing him by the shoulders, throwing him out of his vehicle and onto the ground. The suspect then drives away, almost running over the victim.

“Since releasing the video, several tips have come in from the public which are actively being investigated and followed up on,” Saggar said.

On Dec. 23, one week after the incident, the victim’s vehicle was recovered on Princess Avenue in Nanaimo.

The search for the suspect broadened to other communities on the Island since the vehicle as found so far away, Saggar said.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old Caucasian male standing five-foot-seven and weighing 160 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black jacket, white pants, beige boots and a black toque.

In a January news conference, Saggar said it is believed the carjacking was an isolated incident as police do not have any other reports of this nature. She said she does not believe the public is at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

